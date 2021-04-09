Chhattisgarh Class 10 board exam 2021 has been postponed, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced on Friday. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), which conducts the board exam, took the decision amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The examination was scheduled to begin on April 15 and continue upto May 1.

CM Baghal tweeted about the postponement. “Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur has postponed the board exams starting from April 15, 2021, for class 10th, keeping in mind the rising transmission of Coronavirus in the state and lockdown in many districts,” he said.

छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल रायपुर द्वारा राज्य में कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण तथा कई जिलों में लॉकडाउन की स्थिति को ध्यान में रखते हुए कक्षा 10 वीं की दिनांक 15 अप्रैल 2021 से प्रारंभ होने वाली बोर्ड परीक्षा स्थगित कर दी गई है। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 9, 2021

The state government has already announced to promote the students of all classes except for Class 10, 12 to a higher grade without examination, reported Hindustan Times.

However, no announcement on the conduct of Class 12 board exams has been made. According to the CGBSE schedule, the exams will be held from May 3 to 24 in an offline mode.