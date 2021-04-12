The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021 on its official website biharboard.online. According to the official announcement, the registration started today i.e., April 12 and conclude on April 16, 2021.

The Board made the announcement via Twitter. “In case of any difficulty, candidates may contact the Board on the helpline at 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239,” read the Tweet.

Along with the Tweet, the Board also shared the official notification regarding the registration details.

“Students who have failed not more than two subjects can opt for the compartment registration except for English language. The students from the general category are required to pay the BSEB Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021 registration fee of Rs 830 and Rs 730 is applicable to candidates falling under the category”, read the notification.

Earlier, the Board declared the Class 10 results on April 5. According to the release shared by BSEB, a total of 16,54,171 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Bihar this year. A total of 78.17 per cent students have passed Class 10 exams in Bihar, reports NDTV.

