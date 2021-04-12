The Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (PSSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Clerk. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The registration process commenced today, i.e., April 12 and shall conclude on May 10 by 5.00 PM. The last date to pay the application fee is May 13.

According to a report by JAGRAN Josh, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 160 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 37 years.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be a Law Graduate from a recognized university or institution; Qualified in competitive test to be held by the recruiting authority; and Qualified a test in Punjabi and English typing to be held by the recruiting authority at the speed of thirty words per minute or at such speed as may be 4 specified by the Punjab Government from time to time and other conditions applicable as per the Punjab Civil Services (General and Common Conditions of Service) Rules, 1994, as amended from time to time, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Steps to apply for Clerk vacancies:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to ‘Online Application’ section and select the Clerk post Click on ‘New Registration’ and fill the form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download application form and take printout.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the post of Clerk.