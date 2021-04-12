Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company (GLPC) Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to Project Manager and Taluka Livelihood Manager posts. Interested and eligible persons can apply for the vacancies on the official website ojas.gujarat.gov.in till April 22, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 392 Assistant Project Manager, and Taluka Livelihood Manager vacancies, of which, 13 posts are for Assistant Project Manager-State, 58 for Assistant Project Manager-District, 75 for Taluka Livelihood Manager, and 246 for Assistant Project Manager-Taluka, reports Times of India.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must not be more than the age of 30 years. Upper age limit relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Project Manager and Taluka Livelihood Manager: The person should have passed PG (Relevant Disciplines) with relevant Experience.

Assistant Project Manager Taluka: The person should hold a Graduation degree, PG (Relevant Disciplines) with relevant Experience, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Steps to apply for GLPC vacancies:

Click on the direct link ojas.gujarat.gov.in Choose the desired department Click on “Apply” against the posts Register and proceed Take a printout of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for GLPC vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.