The Maharashtra Class 10, 12 board examinations have been postponed, announced Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. The decision is made considering the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Gaikwad also announced that the Class 10, 12 board exams will be held in June and by the end of May, respectively.

“Imp Announcement: Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority. #PariskhaPeCharcha #HSC #SSC #exams,” read the Tweet.

“We’ll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates,” Gaikwad Tweeted further.

“I have a clear idea that some parents and students are uncomfortable about the board exams in view of the growing COVID cases. I am consulting with student representatives, tech giants, parents, teachers and other experts regarding alternatives for assessment of HSC and SSC board students,” Ms Gaikwad had said, adding that students’ safety is the foremost priority of the government, reports NDTV.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government announced promotion without exam for Class 9 and Class 11. The similar decision was made for the students of Class 1-8 earlier in the month.