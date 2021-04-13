Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the recruitment examination admit card and instructions to candidates applying for the post of Lecturer in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website opsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification released earlier, the written examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 18, 2021, at Cuttack.

The exam will consist of two Papers carrying 150 marks each with duration of one hour 30 minutes. Paper-I will be held from 10.30 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper-II from 1.30 PM to 3.00 PM. The qualifying marks is 50 percent for UR and SEBC candidates, 45 percent for PH category and 40 percent for SC/ST category candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 39 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Click on “Click to download” written against “Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates - Exam for Recruitment of Lecturer in Ayurvedic medical Colleges” Key in your login credentials and submit Read the candidates instructions and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.