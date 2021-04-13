The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Phase-VIII/2020/selection posts examination result on its official website. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

According to the official notification, a total of 19589 candidates have been declared qualified for the 10th, 12th and graduate level posts. Of these, 3426 candidates are shortlisted for for Matriculation Level posts, 2684 for Higher Secondary (10+2) Level posts, and 13479 for Graduation and above Level posts.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for Scrutiny. The schedule for the same shall be announced after the declaration of the result.

“The candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny as per Annexure-I are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Agerelaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) to which the PostCategory belongs, by 30th April, 2021 by SPEED POST ONLY. The candidates should clearly mention the “name of the posts” and “Post-Category No……” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) by Speed Post,” read the official notification.

The examination for various categories of posts of three levels of EQ i.e. matriculation level, higher secondary (10+2) level and graduation and above level was held on November 6, 9 and 10, and on December 14 (for candidates in Bihar).

Steps to download SSC Phase VIII 2020 result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on “Others” tab Click on ‘Click Here’ under ‘result’ column against “Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above Level posts)...” “Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Higher Secondary (10+2) Level posts)...” and “Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Matriculation Level posts)...” The results will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the cut-off for graduation and above level posts.

Here’s the direct link to check the cut-off for Higher Secondary level posts.

Here’s the direct link to check the cut-off for Matriculation level posts.

Here’s the direct link to check the result for graduation and above level posts.

Here’s the direct link to check the result for Higher Secondary level posts.

Here’s the direct link to check the result for Matriculation level posts.