Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the PET result for recruitment to 11880 vacancies to the post of Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion. Candidates who appeared for the PET round from December 7, 2020, to January 30, 2021, and on February 4, 2021, can download their results from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 23533 candidates have been shortlisted to be considered for the final selection.

According to the official notification, the allotment period for “Senior Superintendent of Police/ Superintendent of Police/ Samadeshta and equivalent” is from April 26 to May 25, 2021. The qualified candidates are required to have to appear at the recruitment office along with their original documents including — Valid ID Proof, Intermediate Certificate, Date of Birth Proof, Caste Certificate if applicable, Non creamy certificate if applicable, and more.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on, “Results: Finally selected candidates for the post of Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion.” The result will appear in PDF format Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 11,880 vacancies and the application process for the same was conducted in the month of October 2019. More than 11 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the written exam which was conducted on January 12 and March 8, 2020. The result was released in June.