Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2021 provisional answer key on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination conducted on April 11, 2021, can download the KMAT 2021 answer key from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, “The official notice reads that if any candidate has any complaint regarding the answer keys, the same should be submitted to the CEE, in writing along with supporting documents and a fee of Rs 100/- per question by way of DD in favour of CEE, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, within 5 days from the date of 3 publication of answer keys on the website of the CEE.”

According to KMAT 2021 marking scheme, candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer, reports NDTV.

Steps to check KMAT 2021 answer key:

Click on KMAT 2021 direct link cee.kerala.gov.in Click on “Answer Key” The answer key will appear on the screen in PDF format Check and download the answer key

Here’s the direct link to check and download the answer key.

Candidates must log in using their KMAT 2021 credentials in order to raise the objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.