The Anna University has announced the November-December 2020 semester exam results of undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes. The university has released the results for all the regular students of courses including BTech, BE, MTech, ME, MCA and MBA studying in its affiliated colleges.

Students who appeared for the exam can check and access the results on the university website – annauniv.edu. Candidates who appeared for the re-exam will require to use their registration/roll number and date of birth to get access to the results.

Here’s direct link to Anna University November-December 2020 Exam Results.

Steps to check Anna University Nov-Dec 2020 exam results:

Visit the official website annauniv.edu Click on ‘Affiliated Colleges Nov / Dec 2020 - Regular Examinations - Results Published’ Enter your registration number and date of birth in the redirected page Check result and download scorecard.

The Anna University results will contain the name of the students, exam name, semester with subject code, candidate’s registration number and roll number, marks secured and qualifying status.