The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced that it will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) admit card on April 14. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 will be held on April 18 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programmes. The result is expected to be declared by May 31.

Earlier, the admit card was supposed to be released on April 12. “The date for issuance of NEET-PG 2021 admit card stands 14.04.2021 due to technical reasons,” NBE said in note.

The NEET PG 2021 registration process began on February 23 and concluded on March 15.

“Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding availability of the admit card on NBE website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/ Email,” read the notification.

After the release of the admit card, candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBE website and affix firmly their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

Here’s direct link to NEET PG 2021 Examination Information Bulletin.

Steps to download NEET PG 2021 admit card: