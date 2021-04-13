The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the admit card for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for admissions to Class VI for the session 2021-22. Guardians/ registered students can download their admit card from the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will conduct the examination on May 16 (Sunday) for all States and UTs other than Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland. For those three northeastern states, JNVST 2021 will be held on June 19. Earlier, the JNVST 2021 for Class 6 was set to be held on April 10.

The application process for the entrance exam was conducted in November-December 2020.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admission Notifications” under “Admission” tab Click on “Link to download the Admit Card for class VI JNVST 2021” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

JNVST exam:

The JNVST exam is conducted in multiple languages. The list of languages that a candidate can appear on depends on the local language of the state. Full information regarding the same can be accessed on the notification.

The exam will of 2-hour duration and test candidates on Mental Ability, Arithmetic, and Language and will consist of 80 questions for 100 marks. The exam will be an OMR based with multiple choice type questions.