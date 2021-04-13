West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Factory Inspectors (Chemical) for the West Bengal Factories Service under the state Labour Department. Interested candidates can apply at the WBPSC website wbpsc.gov.in till May 3.

WBPSC has notified three vacancies for the post of Inspector of Factories (Chemical) in the pay scale of Level-17 (Rs 67,300 - 1,73,200).

Here’s WBPSC Inspector of Factories recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: An applicant shall not more than 36 years as of January 2021.

Qualification:

(a) A Degree in Chemical Engineering from a recognized University or Equivalent.

(b) At least 5 years’ experience in an Engineering Workshop or Manufacturing concern or Plant of repute.

(c) The ability to read, write and speak in Bengali is an essential qualification for recruitment to the post.

Application fee

A candidate has to pay Rs 210 as an application fee, except for specified reserved category candidates.

Method of selection

WBPSC will conduct a Preliminary Screening Test (PST) followed by an interview round. Date of Examination/Interview will be notified later at the Commission’s website.

Steps to apply for WBPSC Factory Inspector recruitment 2021: