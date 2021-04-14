The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will conclude the online registration process today for more than 1800 vacancies on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the various vacancies on DSSSB’s official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1809 vacancies.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age 18 years and must not be more than the age of 27 years.

Educational Qualification: The minimum qualification of the applicants is Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board. Other qualifications vary with the post. More details in the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Examination fee

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to the Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PWD, and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.

Steps to apply for DSSSB recruitment:

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the, “LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION REGISTRATION SYSTEM (OARS)” On the new webpage, click on ‘New Registration’ Register and proceed with the application Make payment Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for DSSSB recruitment 2021.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done through the One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test. The exam will be held in both Hindi and English except for the language papers.