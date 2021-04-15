The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conclude the online application process today for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test or CSEET May 2021 session. The registration process commenced on December 16 last year. ICSI will conduct the May 2021 session of CSEET on May 8.

Interested candidates can apply for ICSI CSEET May 2021 at the website icsi.edu. A candidate passed/appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination or equivalent thereto is eligible to appear in the CSEET.

The registration fee for appearing in CSEET is Rs 1000 per student per appearance. Candidates can read more about the exam in the prospectus available on the ISCI website.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET May 2021:

Visit ICSI website icsi.edu Go to ‘Online Services’ tab and click on ‘Register for CSEET’ Complete registration, upload documents Pay registration fee and submit form Download registration form and tale printout.

About CSEET

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. ICSI will conduct CS Executive Entrance Test based on Objective Type / Multiple Choice Questions and viva-voce for testing listening, written communication and oral communication skills. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate.