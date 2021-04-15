Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from interested candidates for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Exam, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in till May 5 (6.00 PM).

The UPSC CAPF 2021 exam will be held on August 8 for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). UPSC has notified 159 vacancies in total this year.

Vacancy details

CISF: 67

67 CRPF: 36

36 BSF: 35

35 ITBP: 20 (13 backlog)

20 (13 backlog) SSB: 1

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on August 1, 2021.

Educational Qualifications: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any field.

Application fee

Candidates (except Female/SC/ST/PwBD) are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

Selection procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates based on a written exam, Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and a personality test/interview round. The merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and Interview/Personality Test.

Here’s UPSC CAPF (AC) 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for UPSC CAPF Exam 2021:

Visit UPSC recruitment website UPSConline.nic.in Click on the link ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Click on ‘Apply Now’ next to the desired post Fill the application form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download the submitted form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC CAPF Exam 2021.