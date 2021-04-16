Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the final result of the 2019 Sub-Inspector of Police (Taluk, AR and TSP) recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment selection tests can check the provisional selection list on the TNUSRB website tnusrbonline.org.

The TNUSRB SI exam 2019 involved a written test, followed by PMT/ PET and viva-voca for recruitment of SIs in the state police form. The final selection round – viva-voce/interview – was conducted from February 23 to March 2.

There are two merit lists issued by the Board – Open and Department candidates. The provisional selection list contains the roll numbers of selected candidates.

TNUSRB has also released the cut-off marks for all categories.

Steps to check TNUSRB SI exam 2019 final result:

Visit TNUSRB website tnusrbonline.org Click on the ‘Final Provisional Selection List’ links Open/Department The merit list open as a PDF file Download and check result using roll number.

Here are direct links to TNUSRB SI exam 2019 final merit list:

OPEN

DEPARTMENT

According to the notification released in March 2019, TNUSRB is hiring candidates for the posts of SI (Taluk, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police) with a pay scale of Rs 36,900-1,16,600. A total of 969 vacancies are available for the posts of which 660 vacancies are for SI (TK), 276 are for SI (AR) and 33 are for SI (TSP).