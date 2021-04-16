Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the result of the Driver Constable written exam 2019. The exam was held on January 3, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download the merit list from CSBC website csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 32,451 candidates had participated in the written exam. Of these, 29,694 have been declared successful in the exam and will now head for the physical efficiency test (PET). The merit list PDF contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

The schedule of the PET for the recruitment and the admit card will be issued on the CSBC portal at a later date. Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates there.

Steps to download CSBC Driver Constable exam result:

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on, “Results: Written Examination for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police organization”

The result will appear in PDF format Download the result and check merit list using roll number.

Here’s the direct link to CSBC Driver Constable exam merit list.

CSBC is conducting the recruitment process to fill 1,722 Driver Constable vacancies in the Bihar Police. Candidates who clear the written exam will then appear for a physical fitness test followed by a driving test.