The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the exam date for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the state. The entrance exam was earlier due to being held on May 18. As per the revised schedule, UPCET 2021 will now be held on June 15.

In a notice, NTA said the decision has been taken as “UPCET 2021 exam clashes with the certain papers of Class XII exams of CBSE as well as Intermediate level exam of UP Board and hence those who are appearing in those exams are unable to apply for UPCET 2021”.

The application deadline, previously set as April 30, has been extended till May 10 to ensure larger participation of candidates, NTA further said.

The Agency has also issued modifications to UPCET eligibility and scheme of exam. Candidates can check the notice on the NTA website nta.ac.in or at link here.

Here’s UPCET 2021 revised schedule notice.

Candidates can apply for UPCET 2021 at the website upcet.nta.nic.in till April 30 (upto 05.00 PM). An application fee of Rs 1,300 is payable for Male/third gender/General/OBC/GEN-EWS candidates and Rs 650 for Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates.

UPCET-2021 covers admission to various courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.

Details about the courses admission for which are through UPCET 2021, scheme of exam, medium, eligibility, reservation, exam centres, exam fee, procedure for applying, last date for submission of exam forms online etc are contained in the Information Bulletin on the UPCET portal.

Here’s UPCET 2021 notification.

Here’s UPCET 2021 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for UPCET 2021:

Visit UPCET 2021 website upcet.nta.nic.in Apply for online registration (UG/PG) using email Id, mobile no. and unique ID Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of required documents and submit Pay the exam fee online Download the submitted application form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPCET for UG 2021.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPCET for PG 2021.