Bal Vikas Seva Evam Pustahar Vibhag, Government Of Uttar Pradesh will close the online application window today for the recruitment of more than 50,000 Anganwadi workers/helpers on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website balvikasup.gov.in. Applications sent by any other means will not be accepted.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill more than 50,000 posts of Anganwadi worker/helper in Uttar Pradesh.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 45 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the post of Anganwadi Worker and Mini Angan Worker should have passed Class 12 and the applicants for the post of Helper must have passed Class 5.

Steps to apply online for Anganwadi worker/ helper vacancies:

Visit the official website balvikasup.gov.in Click on “Application Form for Aganwadi Workers, Mini Aganwadi Workers and Aganwadi Helpers” under the recruitment section Register and apply online Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Once the application process is successful, an automatic message will be sent to the candidates’ registered mobile phone numbers.

According to a report by JAGRAN Josh, the recruitment drive is being conducted in the state after about 10 years. UP Government has directed to issue district-wise advertisements for the recruitment of Anganwadi Workers and for other posts on official websites. Instructions have been given not to take more than 45 days to complete the entire hiring process.