The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of admission form for PG and UG programmes (except Certificate and Semester-based programmes) January 2021 Session in Distance Learning (ODL Mode).

Students can now apply for admission in Distance Learning at IGNOU till April 20. Earlier, the deadline was March 15.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date of Admission for PG and UG Programmes (except Certificate and Semester based and Merit based programmes) January 2021 Session in Distance Learning (ODL Mode) has been extended till 30th April 2021,” a note on IGNOU portal read.

A registration fee of Rs 200 is applicable. Candidates are advised to read about the courses offered by IGNOU in detail at the ‘Programme Information’ tab on the University’s website. The Prospectus can also be downloaded from the website.

Here’s IGNOU Common Prospectus January-2021.

Steps to apply for IGNOU January 2021 admission in ODL mode:

Visit IGNOU website ignou.ac.in Go to ‘Register Online’ section and select ‘Fresh Admission’ Click on the button ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete registration Login and fill application form, select course, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for IGNOU January 2021 admission in ODL mode.