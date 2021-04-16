Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the final results of the 2019 Lower Divisional Clerk of DHBVNL recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can check the final result and download the merit list from HSSC website hssc.gov.in.

The final result has been compiled by HSSC on the basis of written examination, scrutiny of documents and socio-economic criteria for the posts. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for the appointment.

The recruitment drive was held to fill 440 vacant posts of LDC at Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam. Seven reserved category seats remained vacant due to non-availbility of suitable candidates.

Here’s direct link to HSSC 2019 LDC of DHBVNL final result.

Steps to check HSSC 2019 LDC of DHBVNL final result:

Visit HSSC website hssc.gov.in Go to Result section and click on ‘Final Result for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (DHBVN)‘ link The merit list PDF will appear on screen Download and check your roll number.

Earlier this month, HSSC had declared the final results of the 2019 Upper and Lower Divisional Clerk recruitment exam. The candidates have been selected for a total 78 UDC and LDC posts at Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) in both field cadre and head office.