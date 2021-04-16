Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) EO/AO recruitment exam 2020. UPSC will be conducting the written test for the post of 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer at the EPFO on May 9.

Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the Commission’s website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC EPFO EO/AO exam will be held in a single shift – from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The admit card is available on the official site till May 9.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC EPFO EO/AO exam admit card.

Steps to download UPSC EPFO EO/AO exam 2020 admit card: