Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) EO/AO recruitment exam 2020. UPSC will be conducting the written test for the post of 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer at the EPFO on May 9.

Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the Commission’s website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC EPFO EO/AO exam will be held in a single shift – from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The admit card is available on the official site till May 9.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC EPFO EO/AO exam admit card.

Steps to download UPSC EPFO EO/AO exam 2020 admit card:

  1. Visit website upsconline.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’
  3. Click on download admit card link written against EPFO exam
  4. Read the important instructions and click on ‘Yes’
  5. Login using Registration Id/Application No and date of birth
  6. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference