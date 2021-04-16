Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Limited Departmental Competitive Exam result for the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The LDCE was conducted on March 14 for filling a total of 23 vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the CISF. A total of 94 candidates have been provisionally qualified.

The shortlisted candidates will have to for Physical Standards/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.

“The marks and other details related to examination shall be available on the Commission’s website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result i.e. after the conduct of interview etc. and would be available on the website for a period of 30 days,” read the official notification.

Steps to download the CISF AC 2021 result:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Written Result (with name): CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021” under “What’s New” section The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Download the result and take a printout for future reference

