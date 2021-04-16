The Council of Architecture has released the answer key of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2021), reports NDTV. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key from the official website nata.in.

The first session of NATA 2021 was held on April 10 in a single session. The result for the same will be declared on April 20, 2021. NATA is an aptitude test for admission to the B.Arch course.

Steps to download NATA 2021 answer key:

Visit the official website nataregistration.in Key in your login credentials and submit Click on the “Download answer key” tab NATA 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

This year, the examination will be held twice on different dates as computer-based examinations and a candidate shall be allowed to appear for NATA 2021 for a maximum of two times. The second session will be held on June 12.

Once both sessions of NATA are conducted, the COA will be releasing the scorecards of the candidates separately. In case, candidates appear for both the sessions, COA will be considering the best out of two scores for admissions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.