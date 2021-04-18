The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main April session that was scheduled to be held on April 27, 28 and 30. The decision has been taken in view of rising coronavirus cases in the country.

“... looking at the present situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE (Main) - 2021 April Session,” NTA said in its notice.

The Agency said that the new dates for JEE Main April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination. Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates on the JEE website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here’s JEE Main April session postponement notice.

The decision to defer the entrance exam follows that of the CBSE and state board exams and several recruitment tests scheduled in the months of April and May.

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

NTA, in an effort to support the student community, is organizing the JEE Main 2021 in four sessions. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February (Session 1: from 23 to 26 February 2021) and March (Session 2: from 16 to 18 March). The number of candidates who appeared in Session 1 is 6,20,978 and in Session 2 is 5,56,248.

Coronavirus second wave

India on Sunday reported 2,61,500 new coronavirus cases, an unprecedented figure since the pandemic broke out in January 2020, to take its tally to 1,47,88,109. With 1,501 deaths, the toll jumped to 1,77,150. The country has recorded over 2 lakh infections for the fourth consecutive day.