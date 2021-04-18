Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has postponed the physical efficiency test (PET/PMT) for recruitment of Grade 2 Police Constable (PC), Jail Warder and Firemen. The PET/PMT round of shortlisted candidates was scheduled from April 21-23.

“Due to administrative reasons, the conduct of CV-PMT-ET-PET which is scheduled on 21.04.2021, 22.04.2021, 23.04.2021 has been postponed. The revised dates will be intimated later,” read a notice on the TNUSRB website tnusrbonline.org.

TNUSRB PC, Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment prelims examination was conducted on December 13, 2020. The result was declared on February 19. The shortlisted candidates will now appear for the physical test round.