University of Lucknow has notified the postponement of the UP BEd JEE 2021-23 entrance test on its official website. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 19, 2021. The new dates will be declared later.

The decision was taken after an online meeting of the Advisory Committee of JEE B.Ed 2021.

“An online meeting of the Advisory Committee of JEE B.Ed. 2021 was held on April 13, 2021. It was resolved that due to the prevailing situation of COVID in the country the entrance test scheduled for May 19, 2021 has been postponed. The new dates of the entrance test will be declared later. Applicants are advised to keep visiting the University of Lucknow website (www.lkouniv.ac.in) regularly for updates,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

According to a report by NEWS18, a total of 6,91,610 candidates had registered and 1500 exam centers were set up to hold the examination. The exam is conducted for admissions to B.Ed. programme offered by various universities and colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The candidates willing to appear for the UP B.Ed JEE 2021 should have a graduation degree with 50% marks from any recognised university. The exam will consist of two papers — Paper 1 will have objective-type questions and the second paper will have descriptive-type questions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.