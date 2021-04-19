The High Court of Gujarat has invited on­line applications for recruitment to the post of Gujarati Stenographer Grade-I and English Stenographer Grade-II on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website gujarathighcourt.nic.in or hc-ojas.guj.nic.in from tomorrow, i.e., April 20, 2021, (12 noon).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 10 vacancies, of which, 1 vacancy is for the post of Gujarati Stenographer Grade-I and 9 vacancies for the post of English Stenographer Grade-II.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on May 4, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Gujarati Stenographer: The applicant should have a graduation degree from a recognized University, have a speed of 90 words per minute in Gujarati Short Hand and the knowledge of computer operation.

English Stenographer: The applicant should have a graduation degree from a recognized University, have a speed of 100 words per minute in English Short Hand and the knowledge of computer operation.

Application Fee:

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 500 and Rs 250 is applicable to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Physically Disabled Persons (PH), Ex-servicemen and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

