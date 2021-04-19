Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Forest Guard and Forester result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check and download their results from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Forest Guard and Forester examinations were conducted on December 16 and 20, respectively. A total of 2,90,682 candidates appeared for the Forest Guard recruitment exam and 1,43,588 candidates appeared for the Forester exam. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to be conducted in the month of May, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 720 vacancies, of which, 484 vacancies are for the post of Forest Guard and 236 for Forester posts.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Forest Dept.” tab Click on “Results: For the written exam for the post of Forester in Environment, Forest & Climate Change Dept.” and “Results: For the written exam for the post of Forest Guard in Environment, Forest & Climate Change Dept.” The results will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

