The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the postponement of IES/ ISS 2020 interview/ Personality Test on its official website upsconline.nic.in till further notice. The PT was scheduled to be conducted from April 20 to 23, 2021.

New dates will be announced in due course of time, read the official statement. “Important Notice: Personality Tests/Interviews of the IES/ISS Exam, 2020 (scheduled from 20th-23rd April, 2021) are deferred till further notice. New dates will be announced in due course of time.”

As per a report by NDTV, a total of 31 candidates will appear for the Indian Economic Service interview round and 131 candidates for the interview for Indian Statistical Service.

Earlier, the Commission informed that the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination 2021 will be held on July 16. The online application process has commenced at UPSC website upsconline.nic.in and will continue till April 27 (6.00 PM).

Here’s UPSC IES/ISS 2021 notification.

The Services to which recruitment is to be made on the results of this examination and the approximate number of vacancies in Junior Time Scale of the Services are: Indian Economic Service- 15 and Indian Statistical Service- 11.

