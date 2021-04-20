The University of Lucknow will conclude the online application process for admissions to undergraduate (UG) professional programmes on its official website today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the course on the University’s official website lkouniv.ac.in.

Candidates seeking admissions to UG/ UG Professional programmes will be admitted on the basis of marks obtained in the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET)/ Under Graduate Professional Entrance Test (UG PET) conducted by the University. For admission to PhD courses, the candidates are required to opt for the Research Entrance Test (RET) and an interview conducted by the University of Lucknow, read the admission guidelines provided by the University.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application process: March 9

Last date to fill the online application form for UG programmes: April 20

Last date to fill the online application form for UG Professional programmes: April 20

Last date to fill the online application form for PhD programmes: April 15

Last date to fill the online application form with late fee for UG programmes: April 27

Last date to fill the online application form with late fee for UG Professional programmes: April 27

Last date to fill the online application form with late fee for PhD programmes: April 22

Steps to apply for UG, PhD programmes 2021:

Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in Click on the programme to apply for under the “Admission” section Click on “Online Form Submission” Read the details and proceed Fill the details in your application form and submit Pay the application fee

Here’s the direct link to apply for the programmes.

Application Fee:

For PhD Prgrammes: The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 2000. For candidates falling under the reserved category, it’s Rs 1000. However, with the late fee, it would be Rs 3000 for General category and Rs 2000 for the reserved category.

UG Programmes: The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 800. For candidates falling under the reserved category, it’s Rs 400. However, with the late fee, it would be Rs 1800 for General category and Rs 1400 for the reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.