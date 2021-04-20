Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 11 result for the Kashmir region on its official website. Students who have appeared for the JKBOSE annual 2020 Class 11 exam for Kashmir division can check their results at jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates can check their results by logging in using their roll number at the official website.

Steps to check the result:

Visit JKBOSE website jkbose.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Check Result” under “Result of Higher Secondary Part One (11th Class), Annual 2020 (Regular) - Kashmir” Key in your login credentials and submit Download scorecard and take printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download Class 11 results for Kashmir division.

As per Hindustan Times, the Class 11 final exams have been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 spike. Along with Class 11, JKBOSE Board examination 2021 for Class 10, 12 has also been postponed. The examinations were scheduled to be conducted in April-May 2021.