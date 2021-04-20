Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the postponement of various exams and personality tests due to spike in COVID-19 cases. The fresh schedule for conduct of PT/ exams will be intimated later. Candidates may check the official website for updates.

The examinations were scheduled to be conducted for the posts of Lecturer (School New) History and Political Science from April 22 to 30 and April 22 to 24, respectively; HP Judicial Services (in the Department of Home), Tehsil Welfare Officer (in the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment), Regional Manager and Manager (Technical) in HRTC from April 27 to 29, and Assistant Conservator of Forest exam from May 3 to 7.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification for the Lecturer posts.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification for the Judicial Services, Tehsil Welfare Officer and Regional Manager and Manager posts.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification for the Assistant Conservator of Forest posts.

“For more detail candidates are advised to visit this Commission website http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in//hppsc or contact on Telephone No. 0177-2624313 and Toll Free No. 1800-180-8004,” read the notification.