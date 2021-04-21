Punjab Education Recruitment Board will conclude the application process for the recruitment of Pre-Primary teachers today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Earlier, the last date to fill applications was December 21, 2020, which was later extended to April 21.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8,393 pre-primary teacher vacancies.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 37 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed Class 12 or have equivalent qualification with at least 45% marks. The candidate should have done a diploma course of minimum one year in Nursery Teacher Education Programme or equivalent and the candidate must have passed Class 10 with Punjabi as a subject.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and merit.

Application Process:

The candidates can visit the registration website at educationrecruitmentboard.com/preprimary8393/register-here. Register and proceed with the application process. After the online application submission, the candidates can take a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.