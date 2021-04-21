The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued the revised exam schedule for three recruitment exams earlier postponed due to Covid-19 cases.

“All concerned are requested to visit the Commission’s website: https://wbpsc.gov.in for further updates. Revised date of the examinations are however tentative,” WBPSC said in its notice.

Here’s WBPSC revised exam schedule.

Exam Revised date of exam West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination, 2020 May 17, 18, 19 and 21 West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2021 May 30 West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preli.) Examination, 2020 June 13

Earlier, the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2021, was scheduled to be held on March 21, the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preli.), Examination, 2020, on April 11, and the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination, 2020, was scheduled from April 24 to 28.

WBPSC decided to postpone the examinations till May 15 “owing to pre-occupation of the administrative machinery with activities related to conduct of the ensuing Assembly General Elections in the State”.