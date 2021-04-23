Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the results of computer-based written test (CBT) for divisional/ district cadre posts. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in. The board has also released the score card.

The result/score sheets have been made on the basis of percentile score by using normalisation procedure. Just figuring in the result/ score sheet will not entitle a candidate to be shortlisted for document verification or appear in the select list.

“JKSSB will prepare a shortlist of candidates based on the merit obtained by them and in accordance with the extant norms and procedures. The schedule of Document Verification of shortlisted candidates shall be notified separately, read the official notification.

Steps to download the results:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result for various posts under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non Migrant Kashmiri Pandits vide Notification No 03 of 2020” Click on the desired post The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result of Sub-Inspector.

Here’s the direct link to download the result of Assistant Compiler.

Here’s the direct link to download the result of Field Assistant.

Here’s the direct link to download the result of Field Supervisor.

Here’s the direct link to download the result of Assistant Storekeeper.

Here’s the direct link to download the result of Depot Assistant.

Here’s the direct link to download the result of Class 4.

The examination was conducted to fill a total of 1997 vacancies for various posts including — SI, Asst Compiler, Depot Assistant, Class-IV, and others. The CBT was held from March 29 to April 5, 2021.

The online application process began on December 7, 2020, and concluded on January 25, 2021.

