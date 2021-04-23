Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has notified the registration dates for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021. According to the official notification, the registration process will begin on April 28 and conclude on May 6, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the examination on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The last date to pay the application fee and download the application form is May 7, 2021, reports Hindustan Times. The date of admit card release and examination will be announced later.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Educational Qualification:

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the candidates applying for Lower Primary Classes should have passed Class 12th with a minimum of 45% marks. For Upper Primary Classes, the candidates should hold a degree of BA/ BSc/ BCom.

Applicants for High School classes are required to hold a graduation degree with BA/ BSc/ B.Com along with BEd with at least 45% marks. Candidates with a Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in teaching in any subject, and are approved by the educational bodies — Universities, NCTE, Board of Examinations, Government of Kerala can apply for KTET.

Application Fee:

The candidates from General/ OBC category are required to pay the application fees of Rs 500 and Rs 250 is applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.