Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has notified the extension of Class 11 admission 2021 deadline on its official website. Interested students can now submit their admission cum permission forms along with prescribed fee of HSP-I (Class 11) Bi-Annual session 2021 till April 30, 2021.

The last date to submit the application with late fee is May 20.

Earlier, the last date to submit the application without the late fee was April 22.

“In continuation to this office notification No:-F (Exam/ HSP-1/B) JD/21 Dates: 19.4.2021, the last date for submission of Admission cum permission forms of HSP-I (Class 11th) Bi-Annual session 2021 W/Z of Jammu province has been extended,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The candidates submitting their applications on or before April 30 will have to pay the application fee of Rs 1060. Applicants submitting applications by May 10 and May 20 will have to pay the fee of Rs 1730 and Rs 2770, respectively.

Also, the Class 11 final exams have been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 spike. Along with Class 11, JKBOSE Board examination 2021 for Class 10, 12 has also been postponed. The examinations were scheduled to be conducted in April-May 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.