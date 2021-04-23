Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct the ICSI CS exam June 2021 as scheduled amid the coronavirus crisis. The ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will begin on June 1 while the CS Foundation will commence on June 5.

“It is hereby informed to all concerned that the Company Secretaries Examinations, June-2021 will be held as per the schedule announced. However, in case of adverse / exceptional situation, necessary decision in the best interest of the students will be taken,” ICSI has said in a notice posted on its website icsi.edu.

The Institute has asked the students “to continue with their preparations for the exam and make the best use of their time and devote more time to their studies”. The examination will be conducted by following all the advisories and directives issued by the government authorities.

Here’s ICSI CS exam June 2021 notice.

Important Announcement pic.twitter.com/pPnML0y358 — The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) April 22, 2021

Study material, past question papers and academic guidance are available for reference and use of the candidates free of cost at ICSI website: https://www.icsi.edu/student/academic-portal/.

The CS Foundation course exam will be held in four shifts for two papers on both days, June 5 and 6. The paper will commence at 9.30 AM and will end at 6.30 PM.

The CS Executive and Professional courses will be conducted in a single shift- from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. The exam will begin on June 1 and will end on June 10.

Pre-Examination Test

All students desirous of appearing in the June 2021 CS Executive and Professional Programmes Examinations under New Syllabus (2017) are required to successfully complete a Pre-Examination Test to become eligible for appearing in the main examinations. Students are advised to refer to detailed FAQ available at the ICSI website or at icsi.edu/media/webmodules/elearning_Pre-Exam.pdf.