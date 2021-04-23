The Judicial Recruitment Cell of the Madras High Court has notified the extension of online application process for recruitment to 367 different posts. Interested and eligible candidates can now register at mhc.tn.gov.in till April 28, 2021, while the last date for remittance of fee, by challan through a bank has been postponed to April 30.

Earlier, the last date to register and submit the online applications for the posts was April 23.

“The last date for registration & submission of Online applications for the posts of Chobdar, Office Assistant, Cook, Waterman, Room Boy, Watchman, Book Restorer and Library Attendant in the Madras High Court Service is extended from 21.04.2021 to 28.04.2021 and Last date for remittance of fee, by Challan through bank is extended from 23.04.2021 to 30.04.2021,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies of Office Assistant (310), Chobdar (40), Cook (1), Waterman (1), Room Boy (4), Watchman (3), Book Restorer (3) and Library Attendant (6).

Eligibility Criteria:

Age: The minimum and maximum age limit for unreserved categories is 18 and 30, respectively.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the positions should be a Class 8 pass or its equivalent. For the post of Office Assistant, preference will be given for the persons having valid LMV driving license/experience in cooking/experience in house-keeping.

Examination Fee:

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for Madras High Court recruitment 2021:

Visit Madras HC website mhc.tn.gov.in Click on fresh registration for the posts Register using contact details Login and fill the online application form Upload documents and pay fees Submit form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply for Madras High Court recruitment 2021.

Selection Procedure:

The selection of candidates will be based on Common Written Examination, Practical Test, and Oral Test conducted by the Judicial Recruitment Cell. Final selection of candidates to the posts will be made on the basis of combined marks secured by the candidates in the Practical Test and the Oral Test, as per merit and following the rule of reservation.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.