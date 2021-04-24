The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to disclose publically the total marks, ranking and other details of candidates who appeared in the final stage of recruitment examination but not recommended for appointment.

SSC said the decision has been taken “with a view to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates”. The candidates scores will be arranged in Roll Number order through its own website ssc.nic.in, which may further be linked with the dedicated website to be developed by the Government.

The candidate details to be publically available are: i)Name of the candidate (ii) Father/Husband’s name (iii) Date of Birth (iv) Category (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PH/Minority) (v) Gender of the candidate. (vi) Educational Qualifications (vii) Total Marks obtained in the qualifying examination (viii) Ranking by which the merit is decided. (ix) Complete address (x) E-mail address.

Here’s SSC notice.

Option to opt-out

SSC will give a candidate the option, at the time of filling up of his/her application form, from opting out of disclosing the above details publicly.

Information of such non recommended candidates, who subscribe to the Disclosure Scheme, shall be hosted on the Commission’s website after declaration of the final result. Disclosed information shall be valid for one year from the date of disclosure.

This Disclosure Scheme shall take effect from the result declared by the Commission in Nov-2020 onwards, SSC notice further said.