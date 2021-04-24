Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) has announced the extension of the application deadline for TJEE 2021. Candidates willing to appear for the examination can now register online at the official website tbjee.nic.in till April 30. Earlier, the last date to close the application process was April 25.

The TJEE 2021 application process commenced on April 5, 2021, and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 23 at various centres including — Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

Steps to apply for TJEE 2021:

Visit the official website jeeonline.tripura.gov.in Fill in the details and register Log in and proceed with the application Upload the required documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TJEE 2021.

“Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and those seeking admission to various Degree Courses of Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates desiring to take chances in both of the above groups (Group-C) will have to appear in all four subjects,” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The admit card will be available in the second week of June and the examination would be conducted on June 23, 2021. The result would tentatively be announced in the third week of July 2021, reports Hindustan Times.