The University of Kashmir has decided to postpone all offline undergraduate and postgraduate exams scheduled till May 2 amid the worsening coronavirus crisis. The new dates for the exam will be announced later on. Students can check the notice on the official website kashmiruniversity.net.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that all the University Offline PG and UG Examinations scheduled till May 2nd 2021 are hereby postponed, in view of the prevailing circumstances. The fresh dates of postponed examinations will be notified later on,” the University administration said in a circular.

The main campus of the university will continue to remain closed upto April 28.

Here’s Kashmir University exam postponement notice.

The University also informed teaching shall continue via online mode till May 15 and all seminars/workshops etc shall also be held exclusively via online platforms only.

Amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic across the country, several state and central universities have already postponed exams for UG and PG students.