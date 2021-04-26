The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the recruitment process for the post of Principal in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. The decision was taken amid the worsening coronavirus crisis in the country.

“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the recruitment process in respect of Indicative Advertisement No. 07/2021, Vacancy No. 21040701324 advertised/notified in the ‘Employment News’ on 24.04.2021, is deferred. It would be re-published in due course,” read a statement on the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.

A total of 363 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive, according to The Indian Express. The commission has not yet mentioned any particular date for the commencement of the recruitment process. Candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC for further updates.

Over the last few days, UPSC has postponed several recruitment exams like EPFO EO/ AO exam, and personality tests of those of Civil Services 2020 and IES/ ISS 2020 amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.