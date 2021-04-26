National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad has invited online applications for recruitment to various post of Technical Assistant, Technical Officer, Senior Technical officer-1, Senior Technical Officer-2 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the website at ngri.org.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 38 vacancies, of which, 21 posts are for Technical Assistant/Gr. III, 6 for Technical Officer/Gr. III, 7 for Sr. Technical Officer-1/Gr. III, 4 for Sr. Technical Officer - 2/Gr. III.

The online application is scheduled to commence from April 30 (9.00 AM) and conclude on May 31 (12.00 noon).

“Candidates are strongly advised to apply well in time without waiting for the last date for submission of Online Applications,” read the official notification.



Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The candidates applying for the posts of Technical Assistant, Technical Officer, Sr. Technical Officer-1 and Sr. Technical Officer-2 must not be more than the age of 28 years, 30 years, 35 years and 40 years, respectively. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Technical Assistant: 1st Class in BSc with Physics and Mathematics plus one-year full time professional qualification or one-year experience in the field of Geophysics from a recognized Institute / Organization.

1st Class in BSc with Physics and Mathematics plus one-year full time professional qualification or one-year experience in the field of Geophysics from a recognized Institute / Organization. Technical Officer: Master’s degree in Geophysics/ Applied Geophysics/ Geophysical Technology/ Marine Geophysics/ Earth Sciences with not less than 55% marks.

Master’s degree in Geophysics/ Applied Geophysics/ Geophysical Technology/ Marine Geophysics/ Earth Sciences with not less than 55% marks. Sr. Technical Officer-1: Master’s degree in Geophysics/ Applied Geophysics/ Geophysical Technology with not less than 55% marks plus Two years of experience in the relevant area of work from a recognized Institute/ Organization.

Master’s degree in Geophysics/ Applied Geophysics/ Geophysical Technology with not less than 55% marks plus Two years of experience in the relevant area of work from a recognized Institute/ Organization. Sr. Technical Officer-2: Master’s degree in Geophysics/ Applied Geophysics/ Hydrology/ Physics with not less than 55% marks plus Five years of experience in the relevant area of work from a recognized Institute/ Organization.

Selection Process:

For the posts of Technical Assistant and Technical Officer, the selection will be done on the basis of the screening of applications followed by the Trade Test. The candidates who qualify in the Trade Test will be called for competitive Written Test. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of performance in Paper-II & III of the Written Test in the Competitive written examination for those candidates who are declared to be qualified in Paper-I.

However, for the posts of Sr. Technical Officer-1 & Sr. Technical Officer-2, the selection will be done on the basis of screening of applications followed by the interview round.

