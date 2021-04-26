OPSC ASCO recruitment 2021 applications open, BSc qualified candidates eligible
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has begun the online application process for 92 vacancies of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer at Odisha Soil Conservation Service. The link for registration and payment of the application fee is available on the OPSC website opsc.gov.in till May 24. However, the deadline for submission of the registered online application form is May 31.
Eligibility criteria
Age: The minimum and maximum age limits are 21 and 32 respectively as of January 2021. Relaxations are applicable to reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: B.Sc in Agriculture/Horticulture/Agriculture Engineering/Forestry.
Examination fee
An examination fee of Rs 500 is applicable.
Selection procedure
OPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of marks obtained in the Competitive Recruitment Exam (written test and interview). The written test in the MCQ pattern shall comprise of two papers carrying a total 200 marks. Qualified candidates will head for the interview/viva voce worth 25 marks.
Candidates are advised to download the OPSC Assistant Soil Conservation Officer recruitment notification from the Commission’s portal and read the details carefully.
Here’s direct link apply for OPSC ASCO recruitment 2021.
Steps to apply for OPSC ASCO recruitment 2021:
- Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE”
- Register yourself through the ‘New User’ tab
- Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register
- On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal and apply for post
- Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit
- Download the form and take a printout for future reference.