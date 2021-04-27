The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the Engineering Services Exam 2021. The UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2021 will be held on July 18. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam at UPSC website upsconline.nic.in till 6.00 PM today.

Recruitment on the results of this examination will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified 215 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate for this examination must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: Degree in engineering in the relevant field.

Application fee

Candidates (except Female/SC/ST/PwBD) are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

Selection procedure

UPSC will shortlist cUPSC Engineering Services Exam 2021 applicationandidates for the Engineering Services based on a preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.

Here’s UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2021:

Visit UPSC recruitment website UPSConline.nic.in Click on the link ‘ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS’ Click on ‘Apply Now’ next to the desired post Fill the application form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download the submitted form and take printout.

