India Post has invited online applications for the recruitment of more than 4000 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) vacancies in the Bihar and Maharashtra circle. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at the official website appost.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 4368 vacancies, of which, 2428 vacancies are for Maharashtra circle and 1940 posts for Bihar circle.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online registration: April 27

Starting date to pay the application fee: April 27

Last date to register online: May 26

Last date to pay the application fee: May 26

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 40 years as on April 27, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed Class 10th with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard.

The application process will involve three stages — Registration, Fee Payment and Application. All the candidates have to go through these three stages to fulfill the application process.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website appost.in Register yourself through the ‘Stage 1 Registration’ section on the homepage to obtain a unique registration number Pay the application fees through the ‘Step 2 Fee Payment’ section Then apply online for the desired post through the ‘Step 3 Apply Online’ section Fill the form, upload documents and submit the Post preferences Preview and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for the application process.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.