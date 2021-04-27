Rashtriya Indian Military College has postponed the RIMC entrance exam 2021 amid the coronavirus crisis. The exam was earlier scheduled for June 5.

“Entrance exam which is originally scheduled on Jun 05 stands postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated later,” RIMC said in its notice. The entrance exam will be conducted by RIMC, Dehradun for the term commencing January 2022.

College authorities have also extended the online application deadline till May 21. Candidates can apply at the official website rimc.gov.in. The application fee is Rs 600 for the candidates under the general category.

Here’s RIMC entrance exam postponement notice.

“The last date of submission of application form initially was April 15. The same was extended upto April 30. But due to prevailing COVID-19 cases and considering the lockdown situation in some states the last date of submission of application form has been extended upto May 21,” RIMC notice said.

The states and Union Territories have been asked to keep accepting the RIMC application forms till May 21. They have also been asked to forward the requests for conducting officers and demand of question paper by May 31.

RIMC eligibility criteria

Boys studying in Class 7 or passed Class 7 are eligible to apply for admission. The students must not be less than the age of 11 and half years and should not have attained the age of 13 years as of January 1, 2022.